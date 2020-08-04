Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Coupa Software worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,570,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total value of $269,809.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,036.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,408,219.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,084 shares of company stock worth $44,374,036. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP stock opened at $312.85 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $317.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

