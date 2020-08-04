Creative Planning Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $1,647,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.09 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $97.82.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

