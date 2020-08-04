Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 178,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 52,369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 228.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,316 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

