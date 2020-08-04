Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 0.94. Appian Corp has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $64.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $190,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,812.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $802,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,982. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.