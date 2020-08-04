Credit Suisse Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,680.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. China International Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.