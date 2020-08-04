Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,474.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,012.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,478.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,377.95. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.8% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.