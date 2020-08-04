Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Update

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 15,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,260,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,380,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,217 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,318 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPG opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $815.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

