Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 123.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Crocs’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

