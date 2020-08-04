Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $12.04 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

