Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $76.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.13.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $67.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

