Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 149,715 Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Antares Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 734,783 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 538,877 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 508,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 837.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 470,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $432.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.30. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

