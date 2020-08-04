Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,461,000 after acquiring an additional 260,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $22,895,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $6,680,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,387,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $210.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.60. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

