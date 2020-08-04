Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $411,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,494 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

In related news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

