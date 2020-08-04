Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Edison International by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 60.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,802 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.