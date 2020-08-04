Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Yeti by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yeti by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yeti by 248.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Yeti from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

