Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 42,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

