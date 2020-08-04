Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.92.

EXPE opened at $79.96 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,512,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $154,873,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

