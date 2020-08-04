Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $275.00 at Pivotal Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.37.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $255.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.