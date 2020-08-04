Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $305.00 at JMP Securities

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.37.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $255.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

