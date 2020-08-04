Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $303.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $265.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FB. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.37.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $255.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $722.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.