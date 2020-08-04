Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.37.

NASDAQ FB opened at $251.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $722.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

