Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

