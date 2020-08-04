Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in FOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,223,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after acquiring an additional 346,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,408,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after buying an additional 72,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

