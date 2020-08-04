Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.