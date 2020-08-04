Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $87.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

