Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 52.9% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,333.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

