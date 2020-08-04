Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.69% of Healthcare Services Group worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,697,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,053,000 after acquiring an additional 939,808 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,908,000 after acquiring an additional 758,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 441,167 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

