Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $12.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.25.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HTGC. Wedbush reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.53 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

