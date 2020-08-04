HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after acquiring an additional 927,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,472,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,117,000 after buying an additional 136,041 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,303,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,968,000 after buying an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 27.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,202,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after buying an additional 468,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,006,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen cut HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

