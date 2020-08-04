HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE so far this year. Its earnings have not surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. While the company’s initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials over the long term, these efforts are expected to increase costs. Moreover, economic slowdown in Europe, low interest rate environment across the globe, and weak loan demand are expected to hamper growth. However, the company’s strong capital position bodes well in an uncertain macro-environment. Furthermore, the company’s initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities globally and improve operating efficiency through restructuring efforts will support profits. Also, the company’s extensive global network enables it to attract clients.”

Get HSBC alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

HSBC stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 5,868.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,703.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.