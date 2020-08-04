Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Hubbell by 8.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

