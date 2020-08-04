IEC Electronics (IEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

Shares of IEC opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEC. TheStreet raised shares of IEC Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of IEC Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other news, Director Jeremy R. Nowak acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

