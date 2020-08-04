Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

