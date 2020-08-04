Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Yeti by 56.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 35.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 71.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 677,769 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth approximately $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Yeti during the first quarter worth $11,410,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Yeti from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Kelley purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.