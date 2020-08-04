Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,375 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 157.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

