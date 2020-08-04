JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $127.00.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.96.

EA stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,467 shares of company stock worth $21,007,091. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

