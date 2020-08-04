Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 592 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,921.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

