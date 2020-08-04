Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after purchasing an additional 100,305 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 26.6% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 677,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142,269 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.0% during the first quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

