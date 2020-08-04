Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,374,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60. Insiders have bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 11.2% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 72.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 33.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 196,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

