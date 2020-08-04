Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Life Storage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

