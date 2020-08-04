Linde (NYSE:LIN) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $280.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.95.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $244.31 on Friday. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $248.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.43.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,709,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 643.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.