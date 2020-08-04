Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 69,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,622,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,581.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,819 shares of company stock valued at $15,528,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 6,283.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 16.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

