Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.34.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $312.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,118 shares of company stock valued at $308,569,802 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.