Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Parthenon LLC’s Largest Position

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 13.8% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.41. The company has a market cap of $1,642.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

