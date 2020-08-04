Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,642.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

