Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,642.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $217.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

