Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,819 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,642.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

