Mizuho Boosts Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $215.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $186.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $196.02 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

