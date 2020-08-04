Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $268.44 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $272.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.22.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $952,578.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 290,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,584,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $3,642,386.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,243,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,181 shares of company stock worth $22,901,455 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

