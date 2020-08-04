Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,642.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

